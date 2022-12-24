TOWN OF GENESEE — The improper use of a torch to thaw pipes is to blame for a fire started at a property on Highway 83 in the downtown area of the Town of Genesee Friday evening, according to Lake Country Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Haerter.
LCFR was dispatched to the property at S42W31370 Hwy 83 just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. LCFR firefighters found the fire on the outside corner of the building and attacked it immediately. Although high winds spread the fire, it was under control by 7:12 p.m.
The fire was contained to the outside of the building with it never impacting the inside living area.
LCFR determined the cause of the fire to be improper use of a torch to thaw frozen pipes. The fire department reminds residents to keep a trickle of water coming from all water faucets during the extreme weather, to exercise extreme caution when using flame of any kind, and to call 911 at the first sign of a fire spreading
The fire department estimates damages from this incident at $4,000.
Area fire departments from Vernon, Village of Waukesha, Mukwonago and Kettle Moraine were also called to the scene because of the cold weather.