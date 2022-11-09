WAUKESHA — Incumbent Cindi Duchow won the Representative to the Assembly District 99 race in the Nov. 8 general election.
Duchow came out on top with 24,195 or 69.5% of the votes and defeated Democrat Alec Thomas Dahms who received 10,558 or 30.3% of the votes in Waukesha County.
The district covers nearly all of Waukesha County with a small portion of Jefferson County. No votes were documented for this district in Jefferson County.
When asked what she will do to enhance the business climate in Wisconsin, Duchow said we need to lower the tax burden that is currently placed on the businesses and residents of this state.
Dahms responded to the question saying he would introduce legislation to end taxes on state grants small businesses receive and create tax exemptions for restaurant revitalization grants.
When asked how they will address rising crime, Duchow said the constitutional amendment for bail reform is important. She added that with this amendment, judges can be held accountable, and make sure that violent criminals are kept off the streets.
Dahms said our prison system encourages incarceration over rehabilitation, increasing the repeat offender rate. He said he will support job training programs in the prison system as well as community funding.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.