NEW BERLIN — Two candidates are facing off in the race for the District 7 Common Council seat.
Incumbent Lori Doyle and challenger Charlotte Kroupa are on the ballot.
Both candidates wrote about what made them decide to run for office and their goals if elected.
Doyle
Doyle has lived in New Berlin for 15 years and has served as the District 7 alderwoman for the past three. She has been a longtime volunteer at events for New Berlin West Middle and High School.
Doyle said she decided to run because she has always felt called to serve her community, even from a young age.
“I enjoy working with people in my community to solve problems and to help come up with unique solutions to those problems,” Doyle said.
“I’ve really loved being the alderwoman of the district for the past 3 years and don’t feel my work in New Berlin is done.”
If re-elected, Doyle would like to focus more on communication and community outreach.
“It’s harder for people to spend time meeting in person, so I’m hoping to turn to more electronic means to get the word out about city services and to answer questions that constituents have,” she said.
Doyle also stressed the importance of continuing to work with the mayor’s office, Common Council and city staff to “manage the balancing act of ensuring we are providing quality services to residents while keeping our tax rates steady.”
“With inflation and the economy still struggling after the pandemic, it’s going to be more important than ever to weigh what our community wants, versus what it truly needs, in order to keep our taxes from increasing beyond the rate of inflation,” Doyle said.
Kroupa
Kroupa described being a member of the New Berlin Common Council as “an extraordinary opportunity to be involved in the community.”
She said she has always been involved in her children’s schools, with a focus on achieving goals and working within budgets to enhance the school community.
“I enjoy community engagement and as I canvass for my campaign door-todoor, the public encounter has been very positive,” Kroupa said. “I want to represent the constituents of New Berlin to the best of my ability.”
If elected, Kroupa said she would like to focus on the safety of the community, maintaining streets, utilities and parks, fiscal responsibility and promoting community engagement.
“I have recently met with the city engineer and discussed the Moorland Road reconstruction project and other new construction developments. I am excited about the New Berlin Recreation Center development that will engage the community,” Kroupa said.
“As prices of materials increase New Berlin will need to be budget cautious,” she said.
“I am optimistic about the direction of New Berlin.”
