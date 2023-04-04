TOWN OF MERTON — Incumbent Chris Farris won his bid for re-election for the at-large seat on the Arrowhead School Board. He was challenged by Garet Galster. Farris defeated Galster with 6,803 votes, or 61 percent. Galster had 4,316 or, 38.7 percent of votes. There were 31 write-in votes.
Farris said he ran again for the school board for his daughters who attend the high school.
“Simply: Ryanne, Allie & Chayse (my daughters at AHS), and all AHS students. My position is centered around honesty and transparency. I’m not a typical elected official — I’ve made a commitment to always speak the truth and represent the will of our district’s constituents. My morals and values are exclusively rooted in my Savior, Jesus Christ,” Farris said.
Farris said revenue limits was a pressing issue in the district.
“In 1993, the state locked in the revenue our school receives per pupil. Ironically, since we were fiscally conservative, that actually hurt us. We receive, in some cases, several thousand dollars less per pupil than neighboring high schools. With a student population of over 2,000, this is a difference of millions yearly. This lack of funds translates to difficulty maintaining our aging facilities and creates even harder choices around the education of our students. It’s also why the state currently has a $7 billion-plus surplus; we deserve and need some of that money back,” he said.
Farris also said rather than school boards taking a political tone, he believes the school districts and boards locally have taken on the voice of the community that they represent.
“COVID-19 created the ability for parents working from home to hear what their children were being taught. As a result, many concerned community members, like myself, were inspired to become more involved. My morals and my constituents direct the tone and tenor that I bring to decisions and the Board of Education at Arrowhead,” Farris said.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
