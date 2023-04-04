TOWN OF MERTON — Arrowhead School Board incumbent Amy Hemmer won her bid reelection for the Merton seat on the board on Tuesday. Her opponent was David Landis. Hemmer defeated Landis with 6,197 votes, or 54.6 percent. Landis had 5,131 votes, or 45.2% of the votes. There were 30 write-in votes.
Henner said she enjoys serving on the board and believe the future is bright for Arrowhead.
“Hopefully our voters will allow me to serve for another three years. We have a lot to do in order to continue to provide the best education possible for our students. We must also always remember who foots our bills — the taxpaying public — and be fiscally responsible,” she said.
Hemmer pointed to state funding as a pressing issue facing the school district.
“We need to redefine how state funding for schools is allocated to all students. Such change needs to start in Madison with the help of our elected legislators. Arrowhead was basically punished way back in 1993 for being a conservative district — as revenue limits per student were frozen that year. Highs pending districts were frozen at a high level — thereby being rewarded for being fiscally irresponsible. Our lawmakers need to address this imbalance and adjust accordingly. Such may minimize the need for referendum(s),” she said.
Hemmer touched on politics in non-partisan races.
“I believe politics has been involved in such races for quite some time. The outcry over "politics" really began once conservatives started winning local elections. I also believe that most people are either a Republican or a Democrat. Conservative or liberal. And they do care about the values and morals that elected board members will bring to the table. The board itself as a whole can be "nonpartisan," however individual board members almost always affiliate with a political group. That’s reality,” she said.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.