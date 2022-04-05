WAUKESHA — Incumbent Brett Hyde and newcomer Laurie Kontney won seats on the Muskego-Norway School Board in Tuesday's election, taking the top two slots in a four-way race.
According to unofficial results from clerks’ offices in Racine and Waukesha counties, Kontney led all candidates with 3,828 votes. Hyde was second at 3,158 votes.
Michael Jones came in third with 3,047 votes. Incumbent Cassandra Baus came in fourth with 2,939 votes. There were 38 write-ins.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.