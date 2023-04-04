LANNON — Incumbent Jay Jones was defeated on Tuesday against challenger Katie Streblow for the Hamilton School Board’s Lannon seat. Streblow earned the top amount of votes with 4,307 votes, or 60 percent of votes followed by Jones with 2,784 votes or, 38.8 percent of votes. There were 83 write-in votes.
Streblow said she was running for school board to work with other board members, school administrators, teachers, parents and other community members towards making Hamilton the best school district in the state while maintaining responsible spending per pupil.
“I am not coming into this with a specific agenda, as I still have a lot to learn and research, but with two young kids still in the district, I am extremely invested in making sure Hamilton continues to rank at the top in academic achievement,” she said.
She said an area where attention is needed are updates and expansions due to growth in the area.
“We already have a wonderful school district, but we have had a lot of population growth in our area, with a lot more forecasted in the coming years. Many of the schools in our district are in desperate need of updates and expansion so that we can provide the best learning environment for our students. But like most things, this costs money, so we need to figure out how to raise the funds to make this happen,” Streblow said.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
