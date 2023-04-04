MUSKEGO — Incumbent Eileen Madden has been re-elected in the District 7 Common Council race.
Madden, who led with 575 votes, or 57.8 percent of the total, beat out challenger Laurie Schweitzer Kysely, who had 415 votes, or 41.8 percent. There were 4 write-ins with 0.4% of the total.
Madden, who has lived in a rural part of Muskego for over 35 years, told The Freeman one of the most pressing issues facing the municipality is keeping up with the rapid growth of the community. Madden said Muskego will continue to strive to bring in more business to help reduce and keep tax base low.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
