BROOKFIELD — Veteran Brookfield Alderman William Carnell is seeking re-election for a District 1 seat on the Common Council this spring and is facing a challenger in Peter Stoll.
The Freeman recently asked Carnell and Stoll about their candidacy and what issues they believed were important in Brookfield. Their responses are below:
What prompted you to run for a seat on the Brookfield Common Council this spring?
Carnell: I want to continue to serve residents, continue to carry their message to City Hall, continue to provide them with the high standards of service they deserve and a tax rate held in check. I want to continue a greater police presence in our district because of our close proximity to Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.
Stoll: I have become very concerned about government overreach in response to COVID. I believe government at all levels has used COVID to exert never-before-seen power over the choices we get to make just to live our lives. My opponent voted in July 2021 to ask the Waukesha County Health Department to issue a mask mandate. I would not have voted as Bill, and three other aldermen, did.
What qualities do you feel you can bring to the Common Council?
Carnell: I am an independent (non-partisan), self-funded and fiscally conservative alderman. I have a passionate desire to make this district and Brookfield a better place to live. I am the candidate with the knowledge and experience to make this happen.
Stoll: First, a fresh perspective. Mr. Carnell has been on the Common Council for 16 years. I also will bring a strong belief that the number one responsibility of city governance is public safety. I will also bring a renewed responsiveness. I have heard from quite a few constituents that Mr. Carnell over the years has become less and less responsive.
In your opinion, what are some of the issues facing the city of Brookfield — and, more specifically, District 1?
Carnell: My residents’ number one issue is crime migrating from Milwaukee and Wauwatosa. To counter this, I have voted to fund additional police officers. A second is inflation. My aldermanic and governmental experience will help me focus on keeping taxes in check. Another issue is zoning that supports home and condo ownership.
Stoll: We are on the edge of Milwaukee. Ward 1 and 2 in District 1 border on 124th Street, which is a border with Milwaukee County. I have heard from a number of residents that they are becoming fearful of crime and that it will spill over from Milwaukee into Brookfield. That is the number one issue facing District 1. The second is the concern of a lack of pushback in many cities to government overreach in the COVID era.
