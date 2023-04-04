ELM GROVE — Incumbent Kristina Sayas and newcomers Thomas Shepherd and Tom Castile have claimed spots on the Elm Grove Village Board.
Sayas, who has served on the board since 2021, claimed 2,008 votes, or 31.8 percent of the total. She was followed closely by Shepherd who won 1,936 votes, or 30.6 percent of the total.
Castile clinched the third spot on the board with 1,566 votes, or 24.8 percent of the total.
Challenger Robert Prange lost the election, earning 761 votes, or 12 percent of the total. Forty-seven votes went toward a write-in candidate, for a total of 0.7 percent.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
