WAUKESHA — Incumbent Eric Severson hopes to retain his position as Waukesha County sheriff. His challenger James Soneberg has been with the department for 24 years. The primary election is Aug. 9. The Freeman asked the candidates questions pertaining to the election.
THE FREEMAN: What sets you apart from your opponent?
Severson: I am the only candidate with law enforcement leadership experience, training and education. I’ve held law enforcement leadership positions for over 32 years, progressively advancing through every rank in the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. I’ve commanded all divisions and specialty units, and overseen jail operations. I’ve graduated from national command schools, including the FBI National Academy, DEA Drug Unit Commander Academy, and hundreds of specialized schools. I also serve on state and national professional boards.
Soneberg: Having served with the Sheriff’s Department for over 24 years, village president for 18 years, fire service for 31 years, eight as assistant chief, I have a lot of experience working in the public sector, including administration. I continue to work together with other police agencies fostering cooperation and partnerships. It’s critical to be proactive and maintain a positive relationship with these agencies so we can jointly address the increasing criminal activity in Waukesha County.
THE FREEMAN: Why are you running for the position?
Severson: Law enforcement is my life’s work. With 37 years of service I have more passion for this profession than ever. Our community faces great challenges today, and more than ever we need a strong, accomplished law enforcement leader to fight these challenges. Withmy extensive experience, knowledge and training, I’ll continue working tirelessly as your sheriff to keep our community safe and make sure Waukesha County has a voice on the state and national levels.
Soneberg: WSD has moved away from being a proactive department resulting in staff leaving in record numbers. Drug overdoses in Waukesha County have doubled over the past few years and we need to address this by getting criminals who sell these drugs off the streets. Rise in criminal activity and the continuing mental health crisis needs to be addressed. The first step is stemming the loss of good deputies and correctional officers due to poor leadership.
THE FREEMAN: What is the most pressing issue you want to work on?
Severson: Law enforcement agencies all over the country are experiencing difficulty recruiting and retaining officers and deputies. Waukesha County is no exception. Having professional, well-educated, capable deputies is critical to maintaining public safety, and we must use every tool available to ensure that we attract and retain them. I have fought and will continue to fight to make sure our deputies are fairly compensated and well-trained, and that we remain competitive in the marketplace.
Soneberg: Reducing criminal activity and fentanyl coming into the county. We must address the deputy and correctional staffing shortfalls. Closing the Huber Facility is not an answer to deter criminals from committing crimes in Waukesha County when they can serve their sentences from home. Since Christmas, 30 deputies have resigned. Correctional officers are facing the same issues. Having effective leadership will stem the tide and provide a more sensible and cost-effective solution to our issues.
