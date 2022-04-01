MUKWONAGO — Incumbent Mary D'Amour is facing off with challenger Dale Porter for the Mukwonago Area School District central region seat. Carolyn Simon and Ryan Dykstra are two challengers up for the At-Large seat on the board.
The Freeman sent out a Q&A to all candidates. Here is the response we received from D'Amour.
The other candidates did not respond to multiple requests.
School board races have taken a political tone, what do you think of this?
D'Amour: I understand why this has happened with the controversies of the past few years. Our community has been historically a conservative district and continues to this day. We must remember educating students is the most important job we have and CRT is not a part of that at MASD.
Why are you running for the school board?
D'Amour: I began attending board/committee meetings in 2008, running for the school board in 2010. I have consistently been an advocate of the taxpayer, keeping our tax levy one of the lowest in the state. I'm passionate about finding ways to give our kids advantages by exploring multiple careers before leaving MASD.
What is the most pressing issue facing this district?
D'Amour: We have many issues we will be facing in the coming year. Student mental health issues and making sure we are finding those students who need extra help with their work post COVID, is a top priority. We will be hiring a new superintendent, this will involve community feedback.
For more spring 2022 election coverage, click here.