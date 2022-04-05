TOWN OF DELAFIELD — Incumbents Monique Henry and Jhawn Newman will be joined by Peter Maurer and Steve Maurer on the Lake Country School District Board.
Carol Reise-Schouten did not get enough votes to get a spot on the board Tuesday.
Henry got 664 votes, or 22.8% of the total, while Newman earned 563 votes, or 19.4% of the total. Peter Maurer received 650 votes, or 22.4% of the vote total, while Steve Maurer got 626 votes, or 21.5% of the total. Reise-Schouten received 392 votes, or 13.5%. There were 13 write-in votes cast.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.