Five candidates seek to represent the Lake Country School District

Three of the five candidates running for a seat on the Lake Country School Board are: Monique Henry (incumbent), Carol Reise-Schouten and Jhawn Newman (incumbent). Peter and Steve Maurer did not provide photos.

TOWN OF DELAFIELD — Incumbents Monique Henry and Jhawn Newman will be joined by Peter Maurer and Steve Maurer on the Lake Country School District Board.

Carol Reise-Schouten did not get enough votes to get a spot on the board Tuesday.

Henry got 664 votes, or 22.8% of the total, while Newman earned 563 votes, or 19.4% of the total. Peter Maurer received 650 votes, or 22.4% of the vote total, while Steve Maurer got 626 votes, or 21.5% of the total. Reise-Schouten received 392 votes, or 13.5%. There were 13 write-in votes cast.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

