WAUKESHA — The freeway closure planned this weekend along Interstate 41/Highway 45 has been postponed.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), predicted thunderstorms in the area led to the decision to postpone the work. New dates will be announced next week.
As part of the project, WisDOT’s zoo interchange north leg project team is planning a 54-hour closure of I-41/U.S. 45 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh. The project had originally been planned to take place this Friday through Monday, however, the new dates are to be announced.
The full closure will allow the placement of new Union Pacific Railroad bridge beams. Additional work will be done during the closure.
The closure will have the freeway closed between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh. Highway 100 (Mayfair Road) will be the primary detour route during the closure. Delays are anticipated. Motorists are being asked to consider an alternate route if the desired destination is located outside the area of the closure.
For project information and updates, visit: https://bit.ly/2BU60EX.