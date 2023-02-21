BROOKFIELD — David Irwin and Sam Hughes are advancing in the race for the At-Large School Board seat on the Elmbrook School Board.
In Tuesday’s primary, Irwin had with most votes with 4,890 or 40.9 percent of the votes. Hughes followed with 4,665 or 39 percent of the votes. Sean A. Firmiss had 2,285 or 19.1 percent of the votes, and there were 115 write-ins.
Irwin said he is concerned about the politicization of school governance, and he is running for the position because he is a fan or Elmbrook schools who believes in the importance of public education.
“My platform is largely about helping the district realize the goals that its elected board has already set for being "a great place to learn, a great place to work, and a great district overall,” said Irwin.
Irwin said he believes the most pressing issue facing the district is preparing students for higher education, career and life, and he is concerned by a national trend toward deteriorating student behavior.
“Partly due to pandemic learning loss, we have some gaps to close. Our share of students showing proficiency in English Language Arts at Grade 3 stands at 61.5%, which is up from 52% last year but still well under our goal of 71% or better. In math, our Grade 8 proficiency stands at 51.9%, which is up from 46.3% but still well below goal of 61% or better,” Irwin told The Freeman.
Hughes said he will bring a pragmatic, solutions-based approach to the elected position, with commitment to serve all Elmbrook students and families and inform them of how tax dollars are spent.
“I want to be sure that our publicly funded schools are giving all students the same gifts of free, independent thought, critical analysis for good decision-making, and a wealth of deep, proficient knowledge in academics,” Hughes told The Freeman.
Hughes said the most pressing issue facing the district is a lack of trust.
“Parents tell me they often feel unheard when they express concerns to teachers, administrators and/or board members creating a feeling of isolation. Administrators say they feel there is a lack of trust for educators in our community, and teachers tell me they often feel abandoned and unsupported by administrators,” Hughes told The Freeman.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|David Irwin
|4,890
|40.9%
|Sam Hughes
|4,665
|39%
|Sean A. Firmiss
|2,285
|19.1%
|Write-ins
|115
|1%
|Total Votes
|11,955
26 of 26 units reported (100%)
