Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes

WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes.
“Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going to grant eight Christmas wishes,” the family said on the website.
Jackson died as a result of injuries he received during the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy on Nov. 21, 2021, which killed five others and injured over 60 people. Sparks’ 12-year-old brother, Tucker, was also hospitalized but survived.
“Right around Christmas time we are ramping up an initiative to grant some wishes and honor his memory. This is the time of year where it can be hard on people especially if they are in a tough situation or having a hard time with the loss of a family member or a serious illness or critical injury,” said Aaron Sparks, Jackson’s dad.
The foundation is asking for nominations for Jackson’s Christmas Wishes by Dec. 14.
“We want people to apply and share that with us so we can select some applicants to grant baseball or Christmas wishes,” Aaron said.
Any child between 4-18 years of age who is a resident of Wisconsin, U.S. citizen, and meets one of the conditions is eligible for consideration.
The criteria includes a child who loves or plays baseball/softball in the Milwaukee/ Waukesha area, a child who faced a hardship this year, and a baseball Christmas wish would bring some light into a child’s life.
The wishes include anything baseball related such as equipment, gear, T-shirts, tickets to a game and other baseball/softball themed items.
In order to apply or nominate, people can go to the foundation’s website for the baseball dreams and Christmas Wishes.
Sheri Sparks, Jackson’s mom, said there is an opportunity for someone to tell their story.
The foundation, which honors Jackson’s life, will help other children in need who are interested in baseball. The Jackson Sparks Foundation helps “make baseball dreams come true” for children who suffer from life threatening illness, critical injury and loss of an immediate family member, the foundation’s website said.
Since launching in April, the foundation has been working on larger wishes. Aaron added many people want wishes in spring time when baseball season kicks off.
“These are kids. If they want equipment or jerseys. We know as well as any other parent they can grow two sizes between now and March,” Sheri said.
Aaron said they wanted to expand that gift giving in the winter with Jackson’s Christmas Wishes.
What baseball can do
Reading applications makes the Sparks family feel wonderful.
“This is our mission which is to try help folks and pay this forward. The ability to shed some light on their dark moments. Jackson’s life was cut short and this is our opportunity to reach their baseball dream whatever that might be,” Aaron said.
Aaron added there is nothing like getting confidence after holding a shining new bat, jersey or get to go see a game which heightens a child’s passion for baseball.
Sheri said she knows it helped Jackson’s confidence as he struggled with shyness.
“He was horribly, crippling shy. But when he walked out on that baseball field he went out with his head held high,” she said.
Tucker, Jackson’s brother, is described as ultra competitive. Both boys were but Jackson fought being bashful.
“He saw his older brother play and was anxious to get out there and play,” Aaron said.
Jackson Sparks’ family, according to the foundation website, described Jackson as a child who “had unmatched passion for life.” He attended third grade at Clarendon Elementary in Mukwonago. Jackson and Tucker loved baseball and had a passion for it.
“They played in their backyard, they played baseball video games, they cheered on their local team and they also played baseball competitively with the Waukesha Blazers,” the website said.
The family said Tucker is doing very well and has played on two soccer teams this fall. He was MVP of his travel team this year.
#Jerseys4Jackson
Last year on social media, Todd Ahrens, a Wisconsin native and Texas resident, encouraged the public to wear jerseys to honor Jackson on the day of his funeral. Ahrens coined the idea with the #jerseys4jackson and #jerseysforjackson hashtags. The movement is scheduled for to take place for the second year on Dec. 3.
“We are excited. We had schools reaching out to us and other friends and family. We thought is was a great way for people to be involved in a cause. They don’t have do much. They have to find an old jersey or buy one whatever they want to do,” Aaron said.
Sheri added it is on a Saturday but the Mukwonago Area School District plans to observe it that Friday and the whole weekend.
“I think people are going to do the whole weekend,” Aaron said.
People can go on social media and use the hashtags #jerseys4jackson2022 or #jerseys4jackson.
“From a parent’s standpoint the Jerseys for Jackson thing happening again is keeping Jackson’s name out there and keeping his spirit alive,” Sheri said.
Anyone can donate to the foundation and help get the name out there by sharing posts on social media. Visit https://www.jacksonsparksfoundation.org/ for more information.