WAUKESHA — Four-year-old James Huebner loves trains, and living in Waukesha, he has the chance to see them pass by every day.
It all started nearly two years ago, right around the time James turned three years old. Playing at Frame Park with his mom, Sara Huebner, James would stand by the tracks so he could watch the train passing by.
With pure excitement James would wave to the engineer driving the train, and to his surprise he would always get a wave and a “toot, toot” of the horn back, which would absolutely make his day.
“I think he saw a big train up close, and all of the sudden he wanted to see it every day,” said Sara. Her and her husband have lived in Waukesha for eight years now. They can hear the train horns from their house and James is always quick to initiate a trip to Frame Park when he hears them.
The mother and son duo have spent countless hours at the park over the years and have traveled all over the city in search of other trains for James to admire. Sara will host James up on her shoulders and wave with him at the engineers as they pass by.
This prompted a two-year journey of constant trips to Frame Park, and his mom was all for it. The two would play at the park and see the trains so often that James and his mom started to recognize the engineer in the driver seat.
One afternoon Sara and her son decided to drive to the Canadian National (CN) Railyard, 120 E. Broadway St., hoping they’d be able to see the engineers outside the train. Sure enough, they caught them at the end of their shift. James happily waved at them and they waved back.
In making his appearance known to the engineers and conductors, James got the surprise of a lifetime. While watching the train pass by one day, the engineer shouted out the window that he wanted to gift James with a present. James had already left a note on the railyard door for the workers and painted a little ornament truck for his favorite engineer.
At the railway, the conductor gave James a little foam railguard that had the letters “CN” on it, and just a few days later James received another present.
About one week ago, the conductor handed him a bag filled with CN goodies. There were hats, a stuffed monkey, a yo-yo toy and CN pens. Happier than ever, James went home and wrote two thank-you cards for the engineer and conductor. He even got pictures with them that he now keeps in his room.
“James was just so excited. My heart was just beaming. I called my mom and I was practically in tears,” said Sara. “It was really neat, the kindness of these two men that we don’t know. And the love my son has for trains thinking that someday he’ll be an engineer like them.”
James said his favorite train is Canadian National, and the engineers inspired his future. James hopes to be an engineer and said he will “toot, toot” his horn back at all the little boys who wave at him one day.
“My favorite thing about trains is they’re cool and fast and big,” said James.
This past week Sara and James found themselves at Frame Park waving once again to the engineer and conductor. And a big thing Sara has learned from her son is the virtue of patience. Being the kind-hearted boy he is, James always wants to wait for the trains to get his wave in. Even if that means waiting up to 45 minutes some days.
“It is touching to me that these guys always wave and give him a soft toot of the horn. That little gesture has meant so much to him,” said Sara. “In a world full of ugly things, here is a sweet little boy that loves trains and spends hours looking for them, hoping for a wave and a toot-toot, and these two men with that small act of kindness have made his day numerous days.”