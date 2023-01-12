JanBoree kicks off Friday

WAUKESHA — The 38th annual Waukesha JanBoree, presented by Waste Management, kicks off Friday and runs through Jan. 22. This year’s theme, “Call of the Wild,” is centered around exploring and survival activities.
Opening day at Lowell Park, 2201 Michigan Ave., will include panning for gold, navigating with a compass and a campfire in the survival skills camp. There will also be an ice carving demonstration, tobogganing, sledding and more.
Along with first-day activities, the three-time U.S. National Snow Sculpting Champions will be on site to carve snow, the Leader of the Pack Beer Garden will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. and the fireworks show will follow at 8 p.m.
“People really love the fireworks show on opening night,” said Waukesha Special Event Coordinator Joanna Adamicki, adding that fireworks in the winter seem to hang a little bit longer in the sky.
The ice sculptors at Lowell Park are always a hit, according to Adamicki. And during the second weekend of the 10day festival, there is an ice sculpting competition downtown.
Aligning with the new theme this year, the JanBoree will include a laser light show on Saturday at Lowell Park. The show will mimic the aurora borealis in the sky for three different 15-minute shows at 6, 7 and 8 p.m.
There will also be a new show at the Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Ave., called Wisconsin Amphibians & Reptiles on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
The list of activities, events, shows and competitions goes on. The festival takes place throughout Waukesha and offers nearly 50 free activities for adults and children.
The Ice Bocce Tournament and Bean Bag Tournament require payment and registration to play. However, the money is turned around in prizes at the end. And the Carnival of the Animals, a performance by Wisconsin Philharmonic on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m., costs $10 for adults and is free for kids ages 19 and younger.
Waukesha County has and continues to be a big supporter of the festival, according to Adamicki. The county allows free ice skating and the ability to enter Waukesha County parks free of charge.
“Everyone comes together to support this event because they understand how important it is to the community and making sure that people can get out and try activities, stay engaged and just enjoy what Wisconsin has to offer in the winter,” said Adamicki.
JanBoree history
The Waukesha JanBoree was started 38 years ago by a group of women. They wanted people to get out during the long, winter months to enjoy and embrace the activities available in Waukesha.
The festival also serves as an opportunity for people to get out and have fun after the holidays, before summer rolls around. The festival is named JanBoree because it happens annually during the month of January.
And due to the abundance of activities both indoors and outdoors, the JanBoree ran every year over the past 38, even during the pandemic. The variety in activity locations allowed for social distancing throughout the years and proves to be a great feature today as the current, warm weather may alter activities throughout the weekend.
Regardless, people have a large list of winter activities to choose from. Adamicki said people enjoy seeing mascots out during the activities, ice skating, visiting the Retzer Nature Center, S14-W28167 Madison St., for a winter wildlife exploration, visiting HAWS and the airport.
“These are just places that you don’t go to on a weekly basis,” said Adamicki. “But during JanBoree, you have the chance to get out and explore. It’s awesome to see the community just come together, post-pandemic, and really enjoy what we can put together for them.”
To view a complete list of the events and activities, visit janboree.org.