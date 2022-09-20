WAUKESHA — The crowd was happy and well-fed on Sunday at the Republican Party of Waukesha County headquarters for a brat fry and beer.
Bruce Harrison was wearing his red Republicans of Waukesha shirt and greeting visitors.
“I think these events are phenomenal and there are always upbeat and good people out there. You can’t leave feeling bad,” Harrison said.
Harrison said voters like himself care about inflation and voter fraud.
‘These people have to be stopped’
Among attendees were Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, Waukesha County Executive and Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Paul Farrow, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, lieutenant governor candidate Roger Roth, attorney general candidate Eric Toney, secretary of state candidate Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, state Senate District 5 candidate Rob Hutton, Assembly District 13 Rep. candidate Tom Michalski, District 15 candidate Dave Maxey, District 22 Rep. Janel Brandtjen, District 83 candidate Nik Rettinger, Rep. Scott Allen and others.
Many of the speeches covered inflation and voting transparency, among other topics.
Johnson, clad in a Green Bay Packers jersey, said “We can’t win without you. Without your tireless and quintupled efforts.” During the Wisconsin State Fair, he said, he heard he will win in a landslide. He cautioned the crowd that in Wisconsin it is important for the Republican Party to “overwhelm them.”
Johnson spoke of what fundamental transformation looks like with a “40-year high inflation.” He spoke of people who are fortunate to have a nest egg of $100,000 and SAID that due to the Biden administration it’s only worth $88,300 today. Johnson said there is massive spending going on with $30.8 trillion worth of debt and the administration is trying to inflate its way out of debt.
“That’s the greatest threat to your retirement, to your future, to America’s prosperity and all the opportunities we have,” Johnson said.
Johnson also spoke about record gas prices. He said although prices are down, it’s still almost doubled in Wisconsin since Biden took office.
“They purposely drove up the cost of energy and gas prices and this wasn’t an accident,” he said.
He said right now there are also open borders, deadly drugs, rising crime and the “icing on the cake is in 2022 America we don’t have enough infant formula to feed our babies,” he said.
He received loud cheers after he said “these people have to be stopped.”
Lieutenant governor candidate Roger Roth agreed the November election would be difficult, but said the secret weapon in Wisconsin is the “Primary campaign where we had over 20 candidates running for statewide offices. 20! In all, those candidates running in it activated their friends, social groups, their family. We had a record 693,000 people vote in the primary this past August,” Roth said.
He mentioned the enthusiasm over gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and how people are showing support for his vision.
“That is a vision to fix our economy, to tackle this inflation, to support our law enforcement and put criminals behind bars and return to the hands of parents choice in education,” he said.
Farrow spoke about the importance of voting.
“We need you working hard for 50 days to get this done. But that is not going to be when it stops,” Farrow said.
Farrow told The Freeman the biggest issue for voters is still inflation.
“It’s the cost of living that’s changed for them. I see it from our county employees and throughout the entire county,” Farrow said.
Democrats respond to event
Waukesha Democratic Party Chair Matt Moreno said everywhere in the world there is high inflation as “we navigate our way out of the pandemic that none of us have ever seen before.” He added as the world returns to normal, workers go back to the workplace, “We are going to see inflation go down a little bit. We’ve seen a slowing of inflation overall,” he said.
In response to comments about crime in Wisconsin, Moreno said all Wisconsin voters understand the criminal justice system is flawed.
“If you are a non-violent offender you should have a chance to not sit in jail because it costs Wisconsin taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars to keep people incarcerated. For a lot of times it’s for low-level nonviolent drug offenses or being too poor to afford bail for traffic violations,” Moreno said.
Moreno described some of the Republican talking points as “scare tactics,” which he said is a distraction from the real issues facing Wisconsinites.
Moreno said he is hearing from voters on the ground that inflation is a big thing for them. People understand it is a global issue.
“They look at actions being taken by Democrats investing in America, building more products in America so we are not held hostage by international issues. A lot of issues we see in inflation comes from China continuing to lock down their economy which hurts our economy,” he said.
Moreno said it makes sense to have rallies or event such as meet-and-greets to fire up the base and talk about topics. He said Waukesha County will see other Democratic candidates crisscrossing the state and having similar rallies.
“I think it is important as voters that we are kind of falling back into normal. People are going to start dialing in a little and focusing on what’s going on in politics,” he said.