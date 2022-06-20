WAUKESHA — Saying that publicity surrounding the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy was not prejudicial against him, a Waukesha County judge on Monday denied the request of Darrell Brooks to change the venue in his case.
In doing so, Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow denied both the defense request to move the trial elsewhere or, in the alternative, bring a jury here from another county. Brooks, 40, is charged with 83 criminal counts for his alleged actions on Nov. 21, 2021, including six counts of homicide by the use of a motor vehicle with a controlled substance, six counts of homicide using a dangerous weapon, six counts of hit-and-run causing death and dozens of counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as two counts of misdemeanor battery. He is being held on $5 million bond ahead of a month-long trial currently scheduled for October.
The defense has sought that the trial be moved or a jury empaneled from elsewhere.
“The case law makes clear that knowledge, familiarity (with a case) do do not alone cause a juror to be biased or to be prejudiced,” Dorow said.
The next court appearance scheduled in the case is in late August, where the parties will meet over two days to go over juror questionnaires.
But at the end of Monday's hearing, defense attorney public defender Jeremy Perri announced that Brooks was seeking to change his plea from not guilty to one of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. He requested a doctor be appointed to evaluate Brooks to determine if he is an appropriate candidate for such a plea; District Attorney Sue Opper responded the state has retained a doctor in anticipation of that request, but that doctor also works at the same firm as the one the defense requested. The defense was given a few days to determine if that presents a conflict and whether they would have someone else; Dorow appointed the doctor requested by the state, Deborah Collins, and left the appointment of the defense's doctor open for now.
For the full story check out the Waukesha Freeman on Tuesday.