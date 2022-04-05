WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County judge on Monday denied the request of defense attorneys to delay the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his sport utility vehicle through the route of the Waukesha Christmas Parade last November.
In doing so, Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow said she was balancing the interests of the various parties — Brooks, the state, the court and victims, several of whom either spoke in court or sent letters to the judge opposing the defense request, filed last week to delay the trial.
Brooks, 40, is charged with 83 criminal counts for his alleged actions on Nov. 21, 2021, including six counts of homicide by the use of a motor vehicle with a controlled substance, six counts of homicide using a dangerous weapon, and dozens of counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as two counts of misdemeanor battery.
During a court appearance last month, the sides set aside October for the trial, and hashed out a plan to send questionnaires to potential jurors far ahead of the usual schedule to determine whether they would be able to find a fair jury in Waukesha County — preliminary juror qualification questionnaires have been sent to about 2,500 people already, and 1,500 returned. A defense motion to change venue or seek a jury from elsewhere remains to be heard.
But last week, public defenders Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees, citing voluminous amounts of materials to wade through, put in writing what they said in a hearing and that Perri repeated in court Monday: Given the timeline and the amount of discovery to review, an October trial date is “not realistic.”
On Monday, District Attorney Susan Opper filed a response. In court she objected to moving the trial, citing Perri’s schedule — if the trial is moved past October he indicated he likely wouldn’t be ready until next March. “That’s a significant gap to have to explain to the victims and their families as to why we would push the trial off for so long,” said Opper.
Dorow said local guidelines call for 90 percent of felony cases to be resolved within a year and she does her best to meet that goal. She pointed to Perri’s obligation to prepare for a trial in Kenosha set to start about Jan. 5 and run about five weeks.
“It would also not come as a surprise to everyone that it is incredibly important to this court to make sure cases come to finality as quickly as efficiently and responsibly as possible. So when I balance all of those interests and looking at the time we have available between now and an Oct. 3 trial date, and understanding that it’s my opinion that that based on the information provided here today that perhaps a couple of weeks’ delay after Oct. 3, that really, there is not a whole lot of time that could be devoted to this case after November of 2022 by the defense due to some other important obligations for Attorney Perri.”
Dorow said she was willing to put the trial back about 30 days, although that poses challenges as it approaches the 1-year anniversary of the parade. But Dorow also left the door open that the trial itself, and date it commences, could yet be moved.
“Keep in mind I am fully aware the court has yet to decide the change of venue motion, but as I have told the parties, I am really proceeding on somewhat of a dual track, meaning it is proceeding as if this case stays within Waukesha, with this court, with a trial date in October, but also understanding there is a very important motion before the court that could implicate when this trial is held. And I just don’t want people to be disappointed if at a later point in time a decision on that motion alters when this trial takes place,” she said.
Dorow set a timeline: Juror questionnaires will be mailed out by April 15, and due May 13.
By June 10, the defense must amend its motion to change venue and the state must also respond to it, with both sides discussing how a venue change might be impacted by Marsy’s Law giving victims certain rights in the court system.
That motion is to be heard June 20. with a hearing on other motions set for Aug. 25-26. A jury status conference remains set for Sept. 9.
