WAUKESHA — Whether Darrell Brooks will be able to represent himself in next week's trial stemming from the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy won't be known until sometime Wednesday after a judge ordered Brooks to further contemplate that request and make sure he fully understands the matter against him.
Motion hearing in the Waukesha Christmas Parade case began at 1 p.m. Judge Dorow asks Darrell Brooks whether he intends to defend himself. He confirms that that is his intent. pic.twitter.com/bRCJkkzV4Q— Waukesha Freeman (@WaukeshaFreeman) September 27, 2022
Brooks, 40, is to stand trial beginning next week on 77 charges, including six counts of homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, dozens of counts of recklessly endangering safety, and more.
Last week, Brooks' attorneys, public defenders Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees, filed a motion to withdraw from representing Brooks, saying he wanted to represent himself.
"I would like to proceed in this matter in pro per(sona), not pro se," Brooks said at the outset of Tuesday's hearing. "It is me exercising my right to defend myself, to represent myself as a sovereign citizen. So essentially this matter today would be me appearing by special appearance."
During the hearing that sometimes got contentious Tuesday, Brooks repeatedly said he did not "understand the cause and nature" of the charges against him, or how the state of Wisconsin could serve as plaintiff and claim to be an injured party.
After a break to give Brooks time to sort out his legal understanding with his attorneys, Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow provided Brooks with a form to waive his rights to an attorney, as well as copies of the charges against him and other documents in the court file.
She ordered him if he wishes to serve as his own counsel to file that form by 9 a.m. Wednesday, and have his attorneys request a hearing to be scheduled for Wednesday.
If no form is filed, Dorow said, Brooks will continue to be represented by public defenders.
