WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County judge on Tuesday put the case against the teen accused of carjacking an 87-year-old woman outside the Waukesha Public Library last fall on hold for 90 days while the defense appeals the decision to waive him into adult court.
Khalil Perry, 14, was waived into the adult system from juvenile court last month, and is charged with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery with use of force, operating an auto without consent using a weapon, and kidnapping with use of a dangerous weapon as a result of the Nov. 30 incident in which he allegedly carjacked an 87-year-old woman at knifepoint at the Waukesha library and then sexually assaulted her.
His attorney, public defender Nicole Ostrowski, sought a motion to stay, or suspend, proceedings while she files an appeal of the decision waiving Perry into adult court. That appeal was filed and accepted last week. Ostrowski said she will have 45 days to file a brief in the matter, with the state given two weeks to respond to it, and the defense having another week to reply.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
“The Court of Appeals decision will be very significant to both (juvenile and adult) proceedings. Whether this goes back to juvenile court, the possibilities would be complete reversal of waiver or remanding it for further proceedings which would require us to pause in any event or we will get a definitive answer on the waiver and the adult case can go forward,” Judge Jennifer Dorow ruled.
For more on this story, see Wednesday's Freeman.
Not a subscriber? Sign up for as little as $10 a month today: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub