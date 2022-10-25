UPDATE: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at 8:19 p.m.: The court has released the jury for the night, according to Clerk of Circuit Court Monica Paz. Jurors will resume deliberations on Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.
WAUKESHA — Jury deliberations are underway in Darrell Brooks' Waukesha Christmas Parade trial as of Tuesday evening at 6:24 p.m.
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow drew three names from a tumbler to determine alternate jurors. The remaining 12 were sequesteredto begin deliberations tonight.
The judge requested that the jurors be fed dinner and work into the night in order to come to a verdict.
It is unclear how late they will work.
