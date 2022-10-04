WAUKESHA — Jury selection in the trial against Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. continued Tuesday morning with Brooks again watching the proceedings from an adjacent courtroom with his microphone muted, but Brooks could still be seen in court gesturing as he talked at the computer screen or to someone in the courtroom with him.
Brooks, 40, is charged with 76 crimes including six counts of homicide by the use of a dangerous weapon, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two felony bail jumping charges and one more of misdemeanor battery.
Brooks began the morning in open court but after a half-dozen interruptions of Judge Jennifer Dorow — which again included him asking her name and whether she had a claim against him — he was moved to an adjacent courtroom. Dorow warned Brooks several times that was possible with continued interruptions, but a half-hour into the morning's proceedings, he was ordered into the other courtroom.
At one point, as Dorow referred to his tactics commonly employed by so-called “sovereign citizens,” Brooks corrected the judge: “I would like to state for the record, I am sovereign.”
He was there as the second half of Monday's jury pool was brought in for jury selection, and when handed a seating chart showing where the potential jurors were seated, he immediately ripped it up and tossed it aside. He remained in that courtroom for the morning, at first talking to someone off camera, then appearing to read aloud from a book before eventually taking a seat and poring over documents. Immediately before the lunch break, with Brooks appearing to have been following proceedings, Dorow asked Brooks if he would like to return to the main courtroom; Brooks declined, saying he'd rather stay where he was if he was going to be put right back in there eventually.
Five jurors were struck for cause after saying they had formed opinions against Brooks and did not think they were able to put them aside to decide the case solely on evidence presented in court and the instructions of the law. Another woman was excused because she is scheduled for a knee replacement surgery at the end of the month.
Jury selection continues this afternoon, with a pool of over 300 jurors to be whittled down to 36, allowing both sides 10 peremptory strikes on the way to seating a jury of 12 plus four alternates, who will hear the case then be dismissed before the jury deliberates.
Opening statements are not expected to begin today.
