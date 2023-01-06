WAUKESHA – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Lermer, father of Kai Lermer, a Waukesha North High School student-athlete who died in 2019 from an undiagnosed heart condition, sends his prayers to Hamlin’s family.
“We know from personal experience the uncertainty of what they’re going through. It’s a very hard time for their family,” said Lermer. “I’m checking the news daily to see what the status is. It brings me back every time I see a news clip on it, what we went through with Kai.”
Kai Lermer was a multisport athlete, an honor student and went through his standard physicals every year. The Lermer family had no history of heart disease and Kai was in top shape.
On the first day of spring break, Kai was playing basketball with friends at Grand View Park when he suddenly felt dizzy. After sitting down on the bench, Kai collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.
“Kai was in the hospital for 11 days before we had to make the worst decision of our life to take him off life support,” said Lermer. Kai died on April 3, 2019.
Since then, Kai’s family has been working to prevent this tragedy from happening to others. They created the Kai Lermer Memorial Fund and have partnered with multiple groups throughout the years to educate others and provide resources.
With the Waukesha Masonic Lodge, the memorial fund helped place AEDs in Waukesha squad cars. The city has now approved all squad cars to have AEDs and laid out a program to put AEDs in some of the public parks over the next five years, according to Michael Lermer.
And while AEDs and CPR training are important, Lermer said these are reactive measures.
On March 29, 2022, the Kai 11 Bill was passed in the Wisconsin Legislature. The bill informs parents of student athletes about the risk of sudden cardiac arrest and gives them the option of getting an EKG test done for their child.
“So far today we’ve tested well over 1,000 students, and our last one was 500 students in August of 2022,” said Lermer.
And they are not stopping there. Lermer said he received their 501(c)(3) for the Kai 11 Save-A-Heart Mission on Wednesday.
“We are going to start offering our own EKG screening right here in Wisconsin,” said Lermer adding that the testing is expected to be up and running within the next three to four months.
Lermer said if his family had been aware of how high the risks were of a student athlete collapsing, they would have demanded an EKG test on Kai from their physician.
Hamlin spent the past two days sedated. The team announced Thursday that he has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. Hamlin was awake and has been able to grip the hands of family members, according to Hamlin’s agent, Ronald Butler, who told the Associated Press.
“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact,” said the Bills in a statement. “His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”
Through the national spotlight of this tragedy, Lermer emphasized that parents need to be aware.
“Our advice is get your children EKG tested. Demand it from your physicians. Anyone can have an undiagnosed heart condition.”
Contributing: The Associated Press