WAUKESHA — Wisconsin state Senate President Chris Kapenga has called out one of his colleagues after she uttered an expletive on the floor of the Senate during debate over the state budget bill last week. Kapenga said Democratic state Sen. LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee later issued an apology.
The Senate passed its version of the state budget last week, with proposals to cut taxes and trim funding for the University of Wisconsin System. The budget also passed the Assembly and is now in the hands of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has the power to significantly alter legislation with a line-item veto.
But during debate on the Senate floor over the bill on Wednesday, Johnson said, "F--- the suburbs, because they don’t know a goddamn thing about how life is in the city."
The Associated Press reported the comments came in the context of speaking about crime in the city and those who want to increase the number of police because of rising violence in the suburbs. The AP reported that "swearing by lawmakers during debate is not unprecedented, but it is unusual." The officers presiding over the hearing did not respond immediately to the comment, and the session continued, the AP reported.
The comment, as can be expected, engendered reactions from near and far, with national media reporting and commenting on it.
A question placed to the office of Kapenga, a Delafield Republican, on Monday led to a representative returning a quote from him that said, "I’ve spoken with the Senator about the inappropriate action on the floor of the Senate. She recognizes it was wrong and has issued an apology to her colleagues. We now move on."
Kapenga’s office, when asked for a copy of the apology, sent a statement it attributed to Johnson, which said: "Although I stand by the context of my speech, I could have used a different choice of words on the Senate floor. I apologize for using those specific words."
Repeated attempts to reach Johnson’s office by phone and email Monday were not successful.
Messages left with state and Waukesha County Democratic leaders were not returned Monday.
The Wisconsin Law Journal, in an editorial, called on Johnson to resign, saying Wisconsin deserves better.
"Dialogues like this is not only counter-productive to the values of the senator’s constituents, but also is far out of alignment with the value of all Wisconsinites," the editorial said. "Hate for the suburbs or any place else in Wisconsin has no home here. Resign, Sen. LaTonya Johnson, Wisconsin doesn’t have the time for your hate and lack of civility."