WAUKESHA — State Senator Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, will hold a listening session next week in Waukesha. The session is scheduled for 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Waukesha Public Library in Program Room A, 321 Wisconsin Ave.
“I look forward to this opportunity to hear from and discuss the issues that are important to you. Following this meeting, there will be a short break over the summer, and I will resume my listening sessions in fall.” said Kapenga.
Constituents who are unable to attend but would like to share an opinion or need assistance can contact Kapenga’s office at 608-266-9174 or Sen.Kapenga@legis.wisconsin.gov.