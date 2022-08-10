WISCONSIN – Jessica Katzenmeyer won against opponent Tom Palzewicz and will be advancing in the race for District 5 state senator within the Democratic Party.

Katzenmeyer received the top votes in Waukesha and Milwaukee County and will face off Republican Rob Brian Hutton, who ran unopposed, for the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. Palzewicz followed behind in votes.

“History was made in Wisconsin tonight,” said Katzenmeyer. “I’m proud and honored to be the first ever transgender female candidate to win the party’s nomination for state senate in Wisconsin history. It feels amazing.”

Katzenmeyer added that she thinks she was the underdog in this race, but it just shows that if you put your mind to it and work hard, you can pull off anything.

In recent weeks, Palzewicz and Katzenmeyer shared with the Freeman their reasons for running. Palzewicz said he is dedicated to working on real bipartisan solutions to the considerable challenges we are confronting like fighting rising inflation, ensuring public safety, and guaranteeing every kid a world-class public education.

Katzenmeyer said having more diverse elected officials is good for our government, and no one should ever have to worry about going into debt over life-saving medical treatment.

Election results from Tuesday’s primary are unofficial until canvassed.

Waukesha County vote totals:

Candidate # of votes % of votes Jessica Katzenmeyer 4,350 52.5% Tom Palzewicz 3,937 47.5% Write in 6 0.1% Total Votes 8,293

