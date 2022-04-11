Cheerleading is more than toothy smiles, shaking pom poms in the air and high kicks. It takes a ton of talent, precision, coordination and strength to be successful.
The Muskego High School Cheerleaders have a lot to cheer about this season. The junior varsity and varsity squads competed in Wisconsin Area of Cheer/Pom state competition in February for youth, junior varsity and varsity levels. The varsity squad took first place in the cheer dance division and fourth in traditional small. Junior varsity took third place.
Kelli Peters, head cheer coach, was a cheerleader in high school and college. She has 14 students on the junior varsity team and 12 on the varsity this year. The coach of 16 years said cheerleading culture has changed over the years.
Giving them a beat to practice
Long gone are the agonizing days of trying out in front of the popular cheerleaders and biting your nails as you wait for the cut list to be posted. Carey Logan, a Muskego resident and mom to current senior cheerleader Hailey Logan, was in cheerleading and gymnastics as a child. She said there was an allure to being a cheerleader but opted not to try out for cheerleading in high school. Back in the 90s, she said, the culture was a bit different with some cheerleaders having “Mean Girls” tendencies.
Carey Logan was also thrown for a loop when she had to come up with her own cheer.
“I was terrified of coming up with that on my own,” Logan said.
The tryout culture has shifted into a more inclusive and nurturing atmosphere.
Peters said tryouts are divided into five segments for the five elements of cheerleading. Judges look at the cheer, dance, stunting, tumbling and jumps. The aspiring cheerleaders learn a dance routine and a long cheer, created by outgoing seniors, over the course of two days. People are divided into groups to perform the routines for judges.
For the past three years, students have been given pointers on what they did well and what they need to improve on.
“During the practice we give them pointers on their jumps and tumbling,” Peters said.
“It’s really helpful to give them one-on-one time from coaches and we tell them there which team they made or didn’t make.”
Bella Flasch, a junior, has been cheering since she was in middle school. She said tryouts were frightening at first when she was a freshman.
“It was scary at first because of all the older girls on the team and they were a bit intimidating. (But) the team was so welcoming and it turned out very fun,” Flasch said.
Flasch said cheerleaders have to try out each year.
Despite feeling anxious over tryouts, Flasch said cheerleading has meant a lot to her.
“Cheerleading has become something consistent in my life. I love going to practice and see everyone and my coaches,” Flasch said.
Don’t say it’s not a sport
Nothing fires up a cheerleader more than the notion that they are not athletes and this isn’t considered a sport.
“I get so frustrated,” said Muskego High cheerleader Hailey Logan.
She said she throws girls up in the air and is asked to chuck her head back and flip over nothing, then land on her feet.
“If you make one small move you could crush your neck,” she said.
Hailey Logan added she thinks cheerleading is more of a sport than golf.
Assistant coach Betsy Kirsop said these girls are athletes based on the competition and team aspect.
“I think it (cheerleading) is very hard on the body. Just like gymnastics, if they consider gymnastics a sport then they should consider cheerleading a sport,” Kirsop said.
Cheerleaders, like other athletes, risk injuries ranging from sprains to concussions.
“Fingers crossed and knock on wood, I haven’t seen a broken bone,” she said.
Like any sport, it comes down to collaboration and working well with teammates. And Hailey Logan, like her teammate Flasch, said cheerleading has given her the opportunity to grow her friendships.
“We work well together. If someone is down you can count on someone to cheer you up,” Logan said.
She described the organization as team-based and considers the other cheerleaders as her sisters.
And cheerleading as a sport? It seems the world is slowly taking notice.
The International Olympic Committee voted in 2021 for granting full recognition to the International Cheer Union and cheerleading.