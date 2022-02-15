MENOMONEE FALLS — The pool of candidates vying for three open seats on the Menomonee Falls School Board has narrowed, with the two incumbents seeking re-election still in the running.
Although they are advancing to the April general election, incumbents Cathy Olig and Michele Divelbiss placed fourth and sixth, respectively, in the primary.
Candidates Nina Christensen, Chris Stueland and Shelly Holzman took the top three spots in Tuesday’s election. Candidate Kova Brown also eked out enough votes to continue the race.
Lowell William Kellogg and Anbu Madankumar lost their bids for a seat on the board. District officials had previously informed The Freeman that Madankumar was no longer interested in the seat, though his name would be on the ballot since he filed candidacy papers.
Incumbent Faith Vander Horst filed a notification of noncandidacy papers.
Results from Tuesday’s primary are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Nina Christensen
|2,227
|18.6%
|Chris Stueland
|2,141
|17.9%
|Shelley Holzman
|2,089
|17.5%
|Cathy Olig (i)
|1,988
|16.6%
|Kova Brown
|1,644
|13.8%
|Michele Divelbiss (i)
|1,026
|8.6%
|Lowell William Kellogg
|617
|5.2%
|Anbu Madankumar
|169
|1.4%
|Write-in:
|44
|0.4%
|Total votes
|11,945
Candidates in bold are moving on to the general election.
21 of 21 Units reported: 100%