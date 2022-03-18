TOWN OF MUKWONAGO — Town of Mukwonago Police Chief Tom Czarnecki remembers how his predecessor Tony Kemnitz was about community-oriented policing before it became a buzzword.
“He wasn’t the kind of guy to write a ticket or arrest somebody any time something happened. If he could do it without taking law enforcement action, his desire was compliance. He always tried to find ways to to work with people as opposed to punishing them with violations of the law and I think that’s one of those tentacles of his leadership that’s gonna stick with this place for a long time,” Czarnecki said.
“We emphasize helping people with problems, not necessarily through law enforcement action, but it’s people first and law enforcement second and I think it served him very well. He’s fondly remembered in this community. He’s been gone 20 years from this place and people still ask about him. That’s quite a legacy.”
Kemnitz, the first chief of police for the Town of Mukwonago, passed away last week at age 79.
From an early age, Kemnitz stood up for others, his wife, Chris Kemnitz, said.
“In school he would stick up against the bullies. Even in school they knew if you had a problem he went to Tony and he would help you,” but he didn’t do it with his fists, she said.
“He wasn’t that kind of person but Tony did have a way about him about impressing people what was right and wrong. ... He was the kind of person if you had a problem and you weren’t able to fix it he could find somebody to help you fix it, whether it be a broken water heater or a family problem. It didn’t matter to him. Tony was a fixer. That gave him joy. That gave him purpose.”
Kemnitz grew up in Oak Creek when it was still largely agricultural, and graduated from the Milwaukee police academy in the mid-’60s. After working for
police departments in Milwaukee and Greendale, he went to the village of Mukwonago Police Department, where he worked with the man who would become chief of that department and later village president, Fred Winchowky.
Winchowky remembered Kemnitz as sociable, friendly, and outgoing. He liked to share information. If he knew a better way of doing something, he was always willing to help improve people, Winchowky said. As a cop, Kemnitz was an very good investigator. And Winchowky, too, pointed to Kemnitz’s people skills, saying Kemnitz understood the importance of police being involved with the people they served.
“I feel I was a better police officer for having worked with him. He did share his skills with others. He was a benefit to the law enforcement communities of the village and Town of Mukwonago,” Winchowky said.
Kemnitz went to the Town of Mukwonago, which had a department without a chief at first, in 1988, and stayed until 1997, retiring briefly before returning later for a few more years before retiring to Woodruff. Kemnitz drew on relationships with retired colleagues to develop the town police lake patrol, which garnered accolades around the state. Czarnecki said the DNR would hold the lake patrol as an example to others of how such a unit should operate.
Kemnitz also was a teacher, working with the Department of Natural Resources on a boating safety course. He also taught at Quantico, Va., for the FBI, Mrs. Kemnitz said; he developed a tracking course called Primal Vision. He was a certified tracker and could track not only animals and also people. He worked extensively with Teaching Drum School out of Three Lakes, where some students went on to be trackers, and that remained a great love of his through retirement, Mrs. Kemnitz said.
And he was a teacher and mentor to successor town police chiefs Grant Turner and Czarnecki, the latter said. He said among the things he learned from Kemnitz were that the right thing to do is always the right thing to do, and that young officers establish their reputations early in their career, but they stick with the officers the rest of the way.
Kemnitz and his wife built five homes together, including their retirement home in Woodruff, and he was a jack-of-all-trades, his widow said. They meet as teenagers and were married for 60 years, raising sons Christopher and Tony Jr.
“He could talk to anyone and could tell you a story about meeting dignitaries with the same respect he would tell you about the homeless person he helped find shelter and food. He cared, he protected others, and he was willing to listen,” his obituary said. “He’s been shot, stabbed, delivered babies, built houses, fixed just about everything you could think of, won awards, loved and lost. He would not want our tears, but rather our joy for a life well lived.”
“I think he’d be very pleased to know he was able to leave a mark that would help other people because that was his true calling, to help other people,” his wife said.
No funeral service is currently planned, with a memorial to be scheduled in the future.