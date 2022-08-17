WALES — The Kettle Moraine School Board voted Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place which prohibits the display of political flags or religious messaging in their classroom (including Pride flags) and must follow standardized email signatures with pronouns prohibited.
The room was packed with students, parents, staff and teachers who mostly wanted to speak out against the policy. The board capped the public comment to one hour.
Many students talked about the need to be accepted and sometimes school is the only place where they feel like they belong.
“I know people who could not come out to their own parents so they look for acceptance at school. But now that acceptance is fading away. For that acceptance being taken away I say shame on you,” Abigail O'Connell said.
A resident read a letter on behalf of an alum named Duncan who is gay.
“I spent most of middle and high school in the closet because Kettle Moraine’s culture is terrifying for LGBTQ plus students,” the alum’s letter said.
Another student spoke of being trans and not feeling accepted by classmates.
“I’m not seen as human. Pride flags are not me taking a political stance. They are a statement saying I accept myself and others. Pronouns are not inappropriate or unprofessional. They are simply stating who we are,” the student said.
At the previous school board meeting, Superintendent Steve Plum announced the policy.
"KMORR 522 (the policy) is a broad operating rule and regulation that applies to the employee code of conduct. The district will continue to work for the inclusivity of all students in the district," Plum said.
Plum said on July 25 that he and Student Services Director Charles Wiza will work with legal counsel to review practices pertaining to supporting children and families dealing with gender identity and the other aforementioned issues.
The board also discussed political imagery and is updating the "interpretation, application and expectation" of an existing policy relating to an employee professional code of conduct. A clause of the code states that all district employees are expected to refrain from "using their position to promote partisan politics, sectarian religious view, or selfish propaganda of any kind."
"This expectation includes Pride Flags," Plum said. "This expectation relates to staff emails and email signature lines. The standardized email expectation is name, position, title, location... this expectation prohibits pronouns, political language, religious views, etc."
The board said it is not changing the language of the code, but will be notifying staff of these interpretations by the start of the school year. In response to board member questions and concerns, the superintendent said these restrictions include messaging relating to Black Lives Matter and Thin Blue Line, but won’t include imagery that is not "in your face," like a cross necklace.
"We’re in a world where politics are highlighted and it puts people in uncomfortable positions," Plum said.