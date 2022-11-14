NEW BERLIN — Mary Knudten’s life seems like the beginning of the Journey ballad “Don’t Stop Believing.”
Mary was a small town girl from Salina, Kansas; however, she took a ticket to everywhere through academia, the arts and traveling.
Knudten, 87, former campus dean and CEO of UWM at Waukesha, died after a brief illness on Oct. 23, 2022, during a visit to New York City.
Mary was adopted shortly after birth by a loving family. As an adult, she also became acquainted with members of her birth family, according to her obituary.
Due to her dad dying when she was 15, she had to help take care of the household. Mary was able to attend the University of Kansas thanks to a scholarship. Mary met her future husband, Richard, at a conference for young Lutherans at the university and became interested in his field of study, sociology. The couple went on to have four children together, one child died.
Her son, Stephen Knudten, said his mom was a housewife when he was young. However he watched her move ahead through earning her advanced degrees. She earned a master’s degree in sociology. In 1971, Mary and Richard became professors at Marquette University. During this period, Mary also earned a Ph.D. in sociology. His parents both taught at Marquette University then co-founded a criminal justice research firm.
“She has made a lot of jumps up in her life since then,” Knudten said.
He added she had a ton of integrity.
“I’m proud of how far she has come in her lifetime,” he said.
Mary eventually became the campus dean and CEO of UWM at Waukesha from 1980 until her retirement in 1999.
Knudten said his mom loved sharing knowledge and helping people move up through education.
“She appreciated the chance to help people improve their lives. She really believed in the two-year campuses,” he said.
“You could go there for a lot less and transfer your credits to a bigger school and build up your academic record if it was not so good. She really appreciated the opportunity to give that to other people.”
It makes sense to her son that she believed wholeheartedly in fairness and justice. It tied in with her background in sociology.
“She wanted to give people a chance,” he said.
Sociology, art and travel
Mary’s best friend Carol Dolphin described her as very smart.
“She was able to take information and put it together and make sense out of it. She was organized and very effective in what she did on the job,” Dolphin said.
Dolphin said the pair had been friends for over 40 years. They met at UWM at Waukesha in 1980. Dolphin was on the faculty and taught communication arts and theatre. They met each other through the department and became very close.
“We became really close friends when both of our marriages were falling apart. It was good to have someone to talk to,” Dolphin said.
They eventually became roommates due to that being cheaper and they could travel more.
“I guess that worked out since we lived together for over 35 years,” she said.
She described her friend as having a wonderful sense of humor and a sense of adventure.
“I thought she was a lot of fun to be with. She was also the smartest person I have ever known,” Dolphin said.
Mary authored several books on sociology. Dolphin said Mary also did grant work for the Hope Center in Waukesha.
Mary was the first female president of the Waukesha Chamber of Commerce and was president of the Waukesha Symphony Orchestra Board.
She also volunteered for several greater-Milwaukee organizations.
Dolphin said Mary always loved symphony music and music was important in her life.
“When she was very young she fell in love with it. She and her husband gave each other season tickets to the Cleveland Symphony for their wedding gifts,” Dolphin said. When they moved in together each had a baby grand piano. Dolphin sold hers and they kept Mary’s.
“I used to say together we make one mediocre piano player,” she said.
What Mary lacked in musical instrument playing, she made up with her lovely voice. She sang in Milwaukee’s Bach Chamber Choir.
“She had a sweet voice and very strong. She had almost perfect pitch,” Dolphin said.
The two best friends also shared the love of travel. Mary visited all 50 states and about 150 countries.
“Our very favorite place to be was on safari in Africa. Seeing the animals is just magic. The people are wonderful. They are generous and fun to be with. Lovely people. We enjoyed the culture,” she said.
The friends did a ton of adventure travel, going somewhere longer than eight hours and being exposed to the culture, according to Dolphin.
“We always said we were not cruisers on a cruise ship until we got older. Then they became very appealing,” she said.
The last trip they took was to New York City in October to see Broadway shows. An ambulance was called as they were in front of the theatre with tickets in their hands to see “Music Man” with Hugh Jackman.
“I’m p***d we didn’t get to do that. She is probably p***d too,” Dolphin said.
Mary is survived by her children Stephen, David and Susan Knudten and six grandchildren.
Services will be held on Monday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 13200 W. Greenfield Ave. Visitation hours will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a service at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, Mary asked that donations be made to the Mary S. Knudten Endowed Scholarship at UWM at Waukesha or Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Brookfield.