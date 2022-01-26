WAUKESHA — For Bill Kocher, it often wasn’t so much the job as it was the people his work brought him into contact with.
Whether it was as The Freeman’s circulation manager during his 25 years at the paper, or making friends with customers at Waukesha’s Gallery 1, which he started afterward, Kocher was pleased to be able to get people what they needed.
Kocher died Jan. 12 at age 92. Kocher was the longtime circulation manager for The Freeman, during which time he encouraged his brother Tom to join the staff, where Tom spent nearly four decades. Bill Kocher told The Freeman in 2013 that his younger brother told him he was the worst boss he’d ever had.
Retired Freeman associate Dave Ball remembers Bill Kocher was circulation manager for the paper when Ball started in 1964, and said Kocher was “a good guy.” Both Kocher brothers were conscientious and dedicated employees, Ball recalled.
About a year after retiring, Bill Kocher opened Gallery 1 in Waukesha, selling artwork including his own, and helping customers find the right frames for their favored pieces. The gallery will mark its 44th anniversary later this year, Kocher’s wife, Barbara Wallis-Kocher, said.
“It’s been a wonderful run. He loved it. He loved being with people and hearing their stories. Lots of times they were sad stories but then a lot of happy ones, too,” his wife said. “Having the business helped him make so many friends, such wonderful friendships that have lasted through the years. People used to come in on weekends and they’d frame stuff and have coffee. It was more like a fellowship.”
Kocher and the Gallery 1 staff have won 50 awards at competitions and events in the framing industry. In addition, he loved to paint, and had a piece in progress at the time of his passing, Barbara Wallis-Kocher said. He also was an avid hunter, focusing on birds — ducks, geese and turkeys — and loved painting wildlife, too.
Barbara Wallis-Kocher said Bill loved his time at The Freeman because of the family atmosphere shared there.
“Bill often talked about his carrier boys and he would laugh when one of them would come into the gallery and (say), ‘Remember me? I was a carrier boy’ and now they’ve got kids, and they are adults now and you only knew them as a kid. Several times carriers would come in and stop to see Bill,” she said.
Part of the reason the Kochers made friends with customers was the respect and kindness with which they were treated, whether they were prominent names in the community or virtually unknown to many. Those attributes also led to several gallery staff members becoming longtime employees, themselves playing a vital role in the gallery’s success.
Kocher also enjoyed dominoes nights with family, with his obituary calling him a “lousy dominoes player,” having pizza, sharing stories and making memories for and with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles, and had a sharp memory for people and places going back to his youth, his wife recalled.
“It’s been really wonderful, such fine people, wonderful customers. Many of them are now dear friends,” she said. “You never know in life where things are going to go, where you are going to find your passion. He enjoyed going to work every day because every day was a new challenge and maybe meeting some new people.”
Kocher is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barbara “Barb” Wallis-Kocher; his children, Marybeth (Sunil) Rao, Steven Kocher, Andrea (Peter) Peckarsky and son-in-law Karl Heider; stepchildren, Jeff (Donna) Wallis, Donald Wallis, Kathy (Dick) Weinkauf, and James (Linda) Wallis, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren and other relatives.
A celebration of his life is set for his 93rd birthday, April 30, at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 111 E. Main St., Waukesha.