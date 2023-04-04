WAUKESHA — Three candidates have ousted incumbent Waukesha School Board member Corey Montiho. Former school board member Diane Voit, and challengers Bette Koenig and David Wadd have been elected to the Waukesha School Board. Koenig had 16,000 votes or, 27.2 percent of votes. Voit had 14,410 votes, or 24.5 percent of votes followed by Wadd with 14,119 votes, or 24 percent of votes. Montiho had 13,711 votes, or 23.3 percent of votes.
There was 552 write-ins.
Koenig said she ran for the board because as a former educator within the district, as well as parenting three SDW graduates, she sees several areas of concern with regard to health and performance as a school district.
“I spent 20 years of my 30+ years in education working within the schools of Waukesha, and I believe I have the background knowledge of where we have been as a district, I understand the current issues facing the district, and I possess the educational knowledge, teaching expertise and wisdom that would be an incredible asset to the Waukesha School Board,” Koenig said.
Voit said she genuinely cares about children.
“I have been actively involved for decades as a teacher, parent and grandparent, volunteer, and School Board member working to make great public schools. There has been a nationwide effort to "take over school boards" and oppose diversity and equity programs. These local initiatives target our most vulnerable students, and I have to run to speak up for them! Our "like-minded" Board needs to listen to other perspectives before rushing to pass policies without allowing stakeholders to have input in the decision-making process,” Voit said.
Wadd ran to ensure the voters of the district have a choice on the ballot for a candidate that prioritizes improving academic outcomes for all students and keeps that at the center of every decision they make. Preserves the right of parents to direct their child’s upbringing while at school. Provides transparency into the curriculum and materials used in educating their child, and in the information parents need to know about the educational, physical or emotional challenges they face in school. Protects students from being exposed to harmful or age-inappropriate materials while in school or using school district devices, according to Wadd.
Freeman: What is the most pressing issue facing the district?
Koenig said the most important issue is the academic achievement and workforce success of our students. Voit said the district must attract and retain high quality educators and support staff and reverse the significant staff resignations under the current board.
Wadd said the district has been seeing steady declines in standardized testing that measures academic proficiency across all grades for over a decade. These trends must be reversed. The district’s core mission and highest priority should be driving academic excellence for all students.
“To accomplish this the next board needs to prioritize: Continuing to upgrade to challenging curriculum which has been proven to deliver excellent results for all students. Ensuring all classrooms are safe and healthy learning environments. Setting ambitious and transparent goals for improving student performance and holding itself and the district staff accountable to achieving those goals,” Wadd said.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.