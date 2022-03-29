TOWN OF LISBON — Incumbent Gabe Kolesari is competing to maintain the Sussex seat on the Hamilton School Board against newcomer Tom Lodzinski on April 5.
Voters will also have a chance to decide who will fill the At Large Seat on the Hamilton School Board between incumbent Jennifer Waltz and Rachel Ziemer.
We asked the candidates why they are a good fit for the position, what their priorities would be if elected and more. You can find their responses below.
What made you decide to run for the school board seat and what makes you a good fit?
Kolesari: Being a member of the Sussex Hamilton School District Board is one of the most important things in my life. It is all about the kids, families, parents, and employees of the district that I am dedicated to. Each person is an individual and seeing that person succeed with the capability of our staff is most important. My goal has been to provide high quality programming for all the children of our community while operating in the most fiscally responsible manner possible.
Lodzinski: 1. I have two young boys that attend school currently, so I have a vested interest in the quality of their education.
2. What I witnessed being taught to my boys during COVID and virtual teaching raised significant concerns.
3. I didn’t see many others step up. How can we as parents complain about anything in our schools if we’re not willing to participate and do something about it?
I am a veteran business and technical program manager, strong analytical and critical thinker, and excellent leader. I am familiar and comfortable with all aspects of business and know how to run an organization. My experience and knowledge make me a good fit for this public office. Learn more about me at hsbtom.com.
If elected, what would your priorities be? Of your priorities, which is most important to you?
Kolesari: While our district is growing with 900 lots being sold, we need to make it comfortable for each family as they all are coming to a great district that offers the education to their families. By doing so, we need to look forward to meeting our expectations to have enough room for everyone.
With our staff we need to continue to maintain our level of the top 5% of school districts in Wisconsin and continue to be the lowest spending school district locally.
Lodzinski: My top three priorities are parental rights, student wellness and education quality. They’re all important, and I think there’s room for improvement in each of these areas.
Local school board races have taken a political tone. What do you think of this?
Kolesari: School Board elections have always been non-partisan. Having a candidate from a certain party creates a problem in the schools. Currently each person in the district gets the same attention as the next person. By having a candidate supported by a party, this creates politics in a non-partisan area. No candidates should be talking politics on neutral ground. Everyone is created as one person, not separated by a party.
Lodzinski: School board positions are nonpartisan public offices. Sadly, many individuals have gotten elected to school boards so they can push certain political agendas, but education is supposed to be about our children’s growth and development, not about politics.
