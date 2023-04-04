ELM GROVE – Current trustee Jim Koleski defeated former trustee and write-in candidate Mary Inden for position as Elm Grove Village President.
Koleski claimed 1,914 votes, or 78.2 percent of the total. Inden fell short as a write-in, earning 533 votes, or 21.8 percent of the total.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Jim Koleski
|1,914
|78.1%
|Write-ins
|533
|21.8%
|Total Votes
|2,447
2 of 2 units reported (100%)
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.