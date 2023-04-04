James Koleski

James Koleski

ELM GROVE – Current trustee Jim Koleski defeated former trustee and write-in candidate Mary Inden for position as Elm Grove Village President. 

Koleski claimed 1,914 votes, or 78.2 percent of the total. Inden fell short as a write-in, earning 533 votes, or 21.8 percent of the total.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

Votes# of votes% of votes
Jim Koleski1,91478.1%
Write-ins53321.8%
Total Votes2,447 
   

2 of 2 units reported (100%)

For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.