MADISON — State Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek re-election to his 5th District seat.
“It was my intent until recently to run for a second term in the State Senate,” Kooyenga wrote in a post on Facebook. “However, the politically tumultuous events of the past couple of months gave my family and me some time to reflect on the next four years.”
Kooyenga said in addition to being committed to public service and family, “I am also committed to my God, my country, service in the U.S. Army and maintaining a private- sector career. After 12 years of state service, I have made the very difficult decision that it’s in the best interest of all these commitments to bow out and not seek another four years in the Wisconsin State Senate.”
Kooyenga represented the Wisconsin Assembly’s 14th District from January 2011 to January 2019. He was elected to the 5th Senate District seat in November of 2018.
He thanked his family and “entire team” for their support during his public service.
“Most of all, thank you, Wisconsin, for your trust and confidence during this amazing chapter in my life,” Kooyenga concluded.