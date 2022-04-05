NEW BERLIN — Charlotte Kroupa won the District 7 aldermanic seat in New Berlin in the Tuesday election, according to Waukesha County election results.
Kroupa had 743 votes, or 50.5% of the total, and Lori Doyle had 728 votes or 49.5%.
If elected, Kroupa said she would like to focus on the safety of the community, maintaining streets, utilities and parks, fiscal responsibility and promoting community engagement.
“As prices of materials increase, New Berlin will need to be budget cautious,” she said. “I am optimistic about the direction of New Berlin.”
Results are unofficial until canvassed.