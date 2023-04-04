ELM GROVE — Newcomer Preetha Kurudiyara defeated fellow newcomer Gregg Eberhardt in a close race for the Area III seat on the Elmbrook School Board.
Kurudiyara won 9,847 votes, or 50.1% of the total. Eberhardt wasn’t far behind, claiming 9,799 votes, or 49.8% of the total. Twenty-four votes were cast for a write-in candidate, or a total of 0.1%.
As the winner, Kurudiyara will be taking the place of Jian Sun, the former treasurer and Area III seat, who served on the board since 2017 and opted not to seek re-election.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Preetha Kurudiyara
|9,847
|49.8%
|Gregg Eberhardt
|9,799
|50.1%
|Write-ins
|24
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|19,670
26 of 26 units reported (100%)
