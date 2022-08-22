WAUKESHA — A crowd of supporters, co-workers and friends of Dr. Anselmo Villarreal, former CEO and president of La Casa de Esperanza, gathered at the community center Friday to watch the unveiling of its new name; the Dr. Anselmo Villarreal Community Center.
Established in 1966, the center is a community-based organization committed to providing opportunities for those within the community to achieve a full social and economic participation in society, with an emphasis on the Hispanic population, according to its website.
“Anselmo has led La Casa from being this tiny, little organization to this beautiful organization with all of these beautiful buildings and helped over 20,000 people each year in Waukesha, but also in Milwaukee and Jefferson County,” said the CEO of Dr. Anselmo Villarreal Community Center, Shari Campbell, who took over in 2021.
The center provides a variety of services to help people become self-sufficient, Campbell said. The foundation of the center is education and committing to the belief that the best way to help people in the future is to give them a good education.
La Casa has made improvements in the neighborhood over the years to prevent gang activity and crime and ultimately brought the Hispanic and non-Hispanic community together, Campbell said.
“It’s an incredible honor,” said Villarreal, who worked at La Casa for 30 years and is now on the board of directors. “La Casa wouldn’t be what it is without all of the people here. The uniqueness of La Casa is that we are about working with anyone. We see so many people, and it’s just a beautiful organization.”
Since Campbell took over as CEO, they’ve had one of their best years for the community center. It received over $5 million in grants, and the programs and schools continue to grow.
“She’s doing a terrific job,” Villarreal said about Campbell. “I think great things will continue for La Casa.”
The unveiling
Gathered outside of the center at 410 Arcadian Ave., friends, donors and community members shared stories and dedications for Villarreal.
Juanita Davila performed a special song she wrote for Villarreal and students of the school shared their memories.
Victoria Sanchez started attending the educational program at La Casa de Esperanza in 2012, and in 2015 she started one of the most important journeys of education at the school becoming the first student to enroll in K-4. Now she is an incoming sixth-grader charter school student.
“The school was made a reality thanks to Mr. Anselmo and his dedication to ensure that minority students as myself have access to a high-quality education,” said Sanchez. “While there’s many fun memories, my favorite is when I was a bit smaller and Mr.
Anselmo always made sure to send me home with chocolate, and who doesn’t love chocolate?”
La Casa de Esperanza Drum and Dance Group put on a special performance for Villarreal, and Kai Klingbiel and Sergio Guillen Gonzalez, fifth-grade charter school students, presented a special gift to Villarreal: a photo album over the years representing Villarreal’s legacy at La Casa.
“I receive too much credit. La Casa staff is just incredible. Every time I’m here I just feel so proud of every single one of them,” said Villarreal.
Villarreal expressed his appreciation for the community of Waukesha, saying he has never seen one like it.
“I have never seen such tremendous support particularly here in Waukesha, a conservative community, that has this beautiful building named La Casa de Esperanza in Spanish. They support and they embrace.”