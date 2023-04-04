NEW BERLIN — Alderman Chuck Garrigues was defeated by challenger Scott La Fever for the Common Council’s District 2 seat. La Fever won with 996 votes or 55.8%. Garrigues had 782 votes or 43.8% and there were 8 write-ins.
La Fever said he was running to better serve his community, including keeping New Berlin safe and secure for his family and friends.
“I also am opposed to raising taxes year after year,” La Fever said.
La Fever said the the biggest issue facing the community is the increase in taxes over the last two years.
He was asked about developments coming to New Berlin.
“I believe the New Berlin A.R.C. (Activity & Recreation Center) currently being built on National Avenue, next to Burghardt’s Sporting Goods, will be great for the New Berlin community. It will be an intergenerational community center that will allow the City Recreation Department to expand current programing opportunities for residents and local participants. In addition, myself as well as my neighbors are opposed to the proposed Silverstar car wash off of Coffee Road, due to its close proximity to the nearby neighborhood,” he said.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Scott La Fever
|996
|55.8%
|Chuck Garrigues
|782
|43.8%
|Write-ins
|8
|0.4%
|Total Votes
|1,786
3 of 3 units reported (100%)
