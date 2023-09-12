WAUKESHA — After the City of Delafield voted last week to reject a budget amendment to allow the Lake Country Fire and Rescue to exceed an agreed-upon cap for next year, leaders of the other member municipalities ripped the move Tuesday.
Edward Kranick, Town of Delafield chairman, issued a response on behalf of the other six partners that make up LCFR, calling the city’s move “very disappointing.”
“The City of Delafield is now risking the public safety of the Entire LCFR Service Area by not allowing LCFR in 2024 to hire additional staff to help alleviate the staffing shortages,” Kranick’s statement said.
An amendment to the 2024 LCFR budget would have allowed the fire district to exceed agreed-upon budget increases, capped at 2% above the consumer price index. The amendment sought to raise revenue to address staffing needs. But Delafield, in its June 19 Common Council meeting, unanimously rejected the amendment, and reiterated its position at an annual joint meeting of LCFR member municipalities, the rest of which approved the budget changes as well as a plan to hire more staff next year, Kranick said.
The LCFR is composed of Delafield, the Town of Genesee, Town of Delafield and Chenequa, Nashotah, Oconomowoc Lake and Wales.
Kranick also said Delafield’s fire fee referendum, getting residents to pay a regular fee for fire service, was a change to the funding formula that also was not approved by the other six member communities. The agreement lays out that 65% of the LCFR budget is based on fixed costs, and the remaining 35% is a variable portion based on call volume, population and equalized value. Kranick said Delafield’s fee “effectively creat(ed) a new formula, that eliminated the fixed base percentage allocation that had been agreed upon in the Intermunicipal Agreement without consulting with the other 6 communities.”
At the Thursday meeting of the LCFR municipalities, the other six communities agreed to work to overcome the objections raised by the City of Delafield to the IMA in exchange for Delafield agreeing to meet the 2024 obligation, Kranick said. They also offered to hire the expert Delafield suggested to open the agreement to look for possible inequities and resolve those matters no later than March of 2024.
“This ‘good faith’ action suggestion by the 6 partner communities would work to meet the necessary critical 2024 staffing requirements recommended by the LCFR Fire Board was rejected in a closed session vote by the City Delafield and this is very disappointing,’ Kranick’s statement said. “The City’s argument that the current formula is broken, and that the (intermunicipal agreement) must be reopened just two years into a seven-year contract to change the formula to eliminate the fixed base portion is not in the spirit of the IMA or the cooperation of the consolidated Lake Country Fire and Rescue however the 6 communities felt that we were willing to work together for the safety of all communities.
“The City of Delafield currently pays 41% of the overall LCFR Budget while using 45% of the service,” the statement continued. “The City of Delafield is now risking the public safety of the Entire LCFR Service Area by not allowing LCFR in 2024 to hire additional staff to help alleviate the staffing shortages.”
Delafield Administrator Tom Hafner was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.