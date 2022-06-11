OKAUCHEE — Smoke on the Water tavern is among numerous Lake Country bars that are sponsoring fishing charter boats for an angling tournament for military personnel and first responders.
The Lake Country Fishing for Heroes tournament, organized by charter captain Dave Queisser of Reel Screamer Sportfishing in Port Washington, brings together veterans and responders for a morning on Lake Michigan. Now in its second year, the tournament is set to take place Monday and launches out of the Port Washington marina.
“We’ve always been proponents of supporting the military,” said Smoke on the Water owner Joe Hennes. His establishment, located at N50W35016 Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee Lake, is sponsoring one of the nine boats set to take members, or former members, of the military, police and firefighting forces Monday.
“We each have a team captain, and in this case it’s me,” Hennes said of the nine charter boats involved in the tournament. “Then we pick five heroes (to participate), and it’s just a wonderful event to be able to say ‘thank you’ for their service.”
The tournament includes two $900 prizes; one for heaviest fish and the other for most fish caught.
Wales native Andy Wentworth served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in the early 2000s, including a tour in Iraq from September 2004 to April 2005. He participated in last year’s inaugural Lake Country Fishing for Heroes tournament with Hennes’ team and spoke with The Freeman about the experience.
Among the anglers on the boat with Wentworth were two other Marines who’d all served in the same unit during their time in Iraq.
On the lake, the mood was that of camaraderie and positivity, Wentworth said, especially among the two other Marines he’d served with. Their time in Iraq was especially challenging, Wentworth said, with 16 Marines killed between two Wisconsin-based companies in his battalion.
Being recognized by business leaders from Lake Country was a testament to the character of the area’s people, Wentworth said.
“What I recognized about (the Lake Country business) community, they took it upon themselves to organize. They’re not going to sit back. ... They made it happen. They’re self-sufficient and initiative-oriented, very patriotic. Just good people. Nothing fancy, just down-home, small-town Wisconsin.”
Wentworth’s team earned one of the tournament’s two cash prizes, he said, and instead of divvying up and keeping the money, the team elected to donate the funds to the University of Wisconsin-Madison MIA Recovery and Identification Project. The project travels around the world to identify remains of missing U.S. service members.
“It became so much more than just throwing a couple hundred bucks in your pocket,” Wentworth said.
Paul Bielik helped organize the tournament; his son owns Lake Front Realty, one of the event’s sponsors. Bielik said the tournament is gaining steam in its second year with an additional three teams participating compared to 2021’s turnout.
“It’s going to be a great tournament, and I know all of our veterans are going to have a lot of fun,” Bielik said.
Here are all of this year’s sponsors: Lake Front Realty with the Oconomowoc Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Okauchee American Legion, Smoke on the Water, Whiskey Waters, Foolery’s, Hideaway, Joe Mama’s, Hogg Alley, Ron’s Cozy Corner and Bryant’s on the Round.