OCONOMOWOC — “Every day is a bonus” is a phrase that has become a motto for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight organization and the motivation behind its mission to ensure veterans know they are appreciated with trips of a lifetime to Washington, D.C.
Last Saturday marked Stars and Stripes Honor Flight’s 63rd mission and included two planes filled with 129 veterans from Wisconsin, their guardians and volunteers. What made it even more special — it was also Father’s Day weekend.
Three Lake Country-area residents were honored for their service during World War II and the Vietnam War with a memorable day-long excursion to our nation’s capital Saturday.
Irl “Grady” Field will celebrate his 94th birthday in August. The World War II veteran enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945 when he was just 16.
The former Nashotah resident recently moved to Brookfield, but he still frequents his favorite restaurant — The Golden Mast Inn on Okauchee Lake, where he has become close friends with owner Hans Weissgerber Jr.
Weissgerber, a Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran, was signed up for the Saturday Honor Flight. He made it his mission to ensure his friend Grady would also have a seat on the trip.
“Our World War II veterans should have a chance to go on the Honor Flight while they are still with us,” he said.
Grady’s daughter Andrea Field had the opportunity to accompany her dad on the trip as his guardian.
“It was so important for my dad to experience this day. I learned so much about him during the trip — it was extremely humbling. These vets kept the world going during impossible situations,” Andrea Field said.
Grady’s son, Lance Field, and grandson, Brad Field, met the group in Washington, D.C.
“The love and support from people throughout the trip was something I have never experienced. I would say one of my dad’s favorite parts was sharing the experience with his grandson Brad, who is a major in the Air Force. Every day truly is a bonus and I’m so grateful to spend this special day with my dad,” she added.
Honoring heroes
Bob Farley of Oconomowoc enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 when he turned 18. The World War II veteran celebrated his 95th birthday a couple of days after participating on last weekend’s Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
“The trip was absolutely fabulous and being there with my son Keith was a hidden gem that I didn’t expect. We zipped from place to place to see all the sites in Washington, D.C.,” he explained. “The most dramatic part was getting off the plane and the airport was fully loaded with people supporting us.” Bob’s son Keith Farley admits his thoughts are still flying high days after accompanying his dad on the Honor Flight.
“It was phenomenal and very rewarding to feel the patriotism at the Dulles airport when we arrived and again in Milwaukee when we came home. There were so many people coming up to the veterans to shake their hands and thank them for their service. It was monumental and very humbling,” the Oconomowoc resident said.
Another highlight for Bob was the surprise mail call during the return flight. Each veteran receives a packet filled with letters written by family members, friends, other veterans, and schoolchildren thanking them for their service.
“Out of the blue, they called our names and gave us letters from family and grandkids. I can’t say enough about what a positive experience this was. It was just fabulous,” he said.
Weissgerber had the opportunity to participate in the Honor Flight with his son Hans Weissgerber III as his guardian.
“Every aspect of the day was an incredibly positive experience, and sharing it with fellow veterans was exciting, but also humbling. The commitment, support and dedication of the volunteers, and public receptions of families, children, and veterans was overwhelming and deeply emotional to me,” he said.
“Seeing our nation’s memorials and monuments reassured each one of us that the cause for freedom built the foundation of our country, and will be a reminder and inspiration that freedom for all mankind is our nation’s indestructible commitment.”