Langill remembered for love of books, writing, teaching

WAUKESHA — The last chapter is often the hardest to write, according to Ross Langill. Everyone has a different memory of what happened and what was important. For those who knew and loved Ellen Langill of Waukesha, who died on Aug. 16, it was her love of family, community, education, history, writing and teaching that filled her days and her heart.
“She really believed in giving back to the community in every way she could,” Ellen’s husband Ross Langill said.
Ellen was a voracious reader and writer. Ross said at one point she was writing three books at a time. It was not unusual to find her writing at home while listening to classical music. The prolific writer authored over 40 books about the history of Wisconsin’s businesses and community service organizations. She also wrote books on businesses and organizations outside the state. She wrote a book on the history of the Waukesha Public Library, Carroll University, the Waukesha Service Club and the Women and Girls Fund. She wasn’t just a historian, but a participant who was active in the subjects she researched and wrote about.
“It was why they (organizations) asked her to write the history,” said Ross.
He met his future wife at Grinnell College in Iowa. Ross had asked his twin sister, who also attended the college, who he should take to a social function and she mentioned Ellen. The two must have hit it off as they celebrated 50 years of marriage together and have two daughters.
Her love of history and teaching came from studying classics and Latin, focusing on the history of both subjects at Grinnell.
“She was a voracious reader, often reading a book a week. She was a speed reader,” he said.
His wife, who was in several book groups, would underline and circle various things in the books and pass them on.
Teaching and coaching
Ellen taught history for nine years at Carroll University, seven years at UW-Waukesha, and over 20 years at UW-Milwaukee.
Ross recalled a story from her time at UWM that’s funny now, but was scary then. Ellen was teaching history of the occult and she heard of a male Wiccan who owned a store in Milwaukee. Ellen asked Ross to invite him, since it was near Ross’s work, to attend and speak to her class. That evening Ellen was walking to her class and noticed the door was shut and some man was in there slamming the podium and yelling. Ellen called security immediately, and right as they arrived the Wiccan man came in, wearing his black cape.
“He looked in the classroom and thought this man screaming was the professor and she thought the man screaming was the Wicca man,” Ross said.
The screaming man, it turned out, was a veteran with PSTD who had randomly walked into her class.
Ellen was also a basketball, tennis, and field hockey coach at University Lake School.
“She loved coaching and getting to know the kids. Her basketball team ended up in Sports Illustrated,” he said.
Ross recalled a particular incident from Ellen’s basketball coaching career. It was flu season and University Lake School had to play Prairie School. The team left on a bus with just seven girls due to other players being sick with the flu. On the way down another kid got sick.
“They started the game with six girls and they were winning. In the third quarter they started fouling out but were still winning,” he said.
The Prairie team was becoming frustrated as more University Lake School players got sick. Soon there were just two girls and Prairie was having trouble catching up in the game.
“In the last few minutes of play it got down to one girl and Lake School still won the game. Ellen felt so bad for Prairie she didn’t bother to put the scores in The Freeman,” he said.
The next day Ross went to a luncheon and told a reporter about the story. The reporter loved the story and ran with it, which then ended up in Sports Illustrated.
Politics and passions
“Even though [Ellen] was interested in history, she was also interested in politics and current events and how they shaped history,” said Ross.
Ellen had many passions, including women’s rights, education and community service. She was a board member and president of many community enrichment organizations for over 40 years. The organizations included Waukesha United Way, Waukesha School Board, Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County, Waukesha Women’s Center and Ideal Club of Waukesha.
“She was very aware of the disadvantages women had just because they were women. For a long time she was in the League of Women Voters. She was heartbroken when Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump,” Ross said.
She found comfort, Ross said, in writing a book of limericks about now-former President Trump.
There was other topics that struck Ellen’s fancy, such as Pompey, the couple’s black cat. The Langills found him one winter by their apartment. The cat kept trying to come into the apartment and eventually they took him in and adopted him.
Ellen’s first book was “Pompey Poems Celebrating a Cat,” which told of the feline’s adventures. They often read the book to their children to get them to sleep at night.
“The poetry she did was actually true stories,” Ross said.
