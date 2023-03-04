LANNON — Years into his career as principal of Lannon Elementary School, Brian Balfany added something new to his resume – bus driver. Early last year, Balfany began his training and after many hours of testing and behind-the-wheel experiences, he officially earned his Commercial Driver License in March 2022.
Though his schedule as principal keeps him busy, Balfany took on the responsibility of driving a school bus after noticing a shortage of drivers. “It’s not something I set out in life to do, but there is a need,” he said.
Balfany said that there were times when he and other teachers would wait until 4 or 5 p.m. for a bus to arrive at Lannon Elementary to take students home. Instead of waiting with his students, he thought of a better solution. “I thought, ‘Boy, if I’m going to be here with these kids already, I wonder if there’s a way where I would be able to drive them home. Maybe we could ease this burden on our families and the kids and our schools trying to support the late buses,’” Balfany said.
Beyond getting students home at the end of the day, Balfany noticed that the school bus can be a good place to chat with students. He not only drives his own Lannon Elementary students, but older and younger kids as well.
“I’ve been talking to one of the 4K students who will be coming to our school next year because she rides our bus,” Balfany said. “And then I get to see our fifth and sixth graders who no longer attend our school but are still on our bus. So I get to ask them the question ‘How do we better prepare fourth graders for fifth grade?’ There are a lot of unique connections like that.”
During his time as a bus driver, Balfany has recognized some safety concerns. He said there are motorists who don’t stop when students are boarding and deboarding the bus or unsafely maneuver around the bus when it’s in motion. He encourages drivers to be watchful when buses are near.
“It’s amazing how impatient people really are around a school bus. It’s our future riding on there,” Balfany said.
Right now, Balfany drives students home from school 12 afternoons each week. He initially thought this would be a short term commitment, but a year later he doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.
Balfany is thankful for everything school bus drivers do for students and the community. Many students begin and end their school day by seeing their bus driver. “I think we forget that they are an extension of the school environment,” Balfany said. “Our bus drivers are professionals and we are so fortunate to have the individuals we do have ... I really just want to shed light on appreciating those who are doing it right now.”