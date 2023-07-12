WAUKESHA — An estimated 4,000 people attended the city’s Tribute Tuesday event earlier this week, to listen to Sparks Fly present their tribute to Taylor Swift at the Les Paul Performance Center in Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Ave.
“We were definitely expecting a large crowd,” said Special Events Coordinator for the city of Waukesha Park’s, Recreation and Forestry Department, Joanna Adamicki. “There were a lot of calls and what seemed like a lot of interest on social media. We were anticipating a significant crowd.”
However, the crowd didn’t beat the record. Years back, a Queen tribute brought in about 5,000 people to the park, according to Adamicki.