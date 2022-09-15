WAUKESHA — A lead teacher at the Lawrence School in Waukesha is accused of slamming an infant down in a crib and pushing him down into a mattress.
Heather Miller, 48, was charged on Thursday in Waukesha County Circuit Court with one count of physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm) and one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. If convicted of both charges she faces 16 years in prison. Miller's cash bond was set at $6,000.
According to online court records, she was ordered to have no contact with the school, families or employees. Miller’s next court date is Monday.
On Aug. 29 a parent told police they were alerted by another teacher about possible abuse. Police spoke with a witness who was working with Miller in an infant room at the school.
On Aug. 17 the witness overheard Miller tell the victim, who has medical needs, “he was physically disgusting and that how he eats is disgusting,” according to the criminal complaint.
Later on the same day, the witness was in the room during nap time and the victim stood up in the crib. Miller placed a Pack N' Play in front of the victim’s crib and set up two mattresses to block the victim’s crib from the view of the security camera, the complaint said.
“The witness observed Miller lift up the victim and slam his face down into the crib. She used so much force to slam the victim down that the victim’s body bounced up and then back down,” the complaint said.
The complaint said Miller allegedly held the victim down into the mattress so hard that the victim was struggling to breathe.
The witness feared for the victim’s safety and ran to the front office to inform staff what was happening.
The witness approached two Lawrence School administrators about the alleged abuse and said that something needed to be done. The complaint said both administrators listened but did not respond to the infant room.
The witness stated “instead, they looked at the camera view of the room where they observed the defendant to be standing by the victim’s crib with her arms crossed,” the complaint said.
The witness went back to the room to care for the children and “protect them from the defendant.”
Miller told the witness to make the victim go back to sleep as he didn’t sleep long enough, according to the complaint.
The witness found the victim’s face to be red and his body hot. He was sweating profusely and appeared lethargic.
After nothing was done and the defendant was still working there, the witness completed a written statement about what happened and handed it to the two administrators.
“She told them it was child abuse and needed to be looked into and taken care of. She told them if the defendant was going to continue to be employed she needed to be placed in that room to protect the children from the defendant,” the complaint said.
Witness tells parent
The witness told police she was not placed in the room and by Aug. 25 nothing had been done and Miller was still caring for the victim. When the parent came to pick up the victim, the witness told them “their child was not safe being cared for by the defendant,” the complaint said.
The complaint said another parent picked up the victim on the date of the incident and he appeared “very lethargic” and was fussy and unwell for several weeks.
The child was take to the hospital and doctors found no injuries.
“The reports indicate the victim may have had previous injuries that have healed and pushing a child’s head into a mattress causes risk of suffocation, which may lead to respiratory compromise and even death and the event as reported by the witness raises significant concern for child physical abuse,” the complaint said.
Police also learned the State Licensing Specialist made an unannounced visit to the school on Sept. 2. Miller denied slamming the victim down or restricting his breathing. The owner denied any knowledge of any teacher concerns about Miller’s behavior. Both school administrators “denied any staff coming forward and had no knowledge of the incident,” the complaint said.
Authorities conducted a search warrant based on allegations of physical abuse of a child that allegedly happened at 3311 Saylesville Road, Dan Baumann, Waukesha police captain, said.
The complaint said Miller denied any abuse and said the victim was sleeping and she rubbed his back to get him back to sleep after picking up and putting him down on the mattress. She told police there was a Pack N' Play close to the victim’s crib but she didn’t remember how the mattresses were in the Pack N' Play.
Three staff members were booked and released with potential charges of failure to protect, which will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office.
The Lawrence School is a 4K partner site where students are served by Lawrence staff, not School District of Waukesha staff.
“We are immediately ending our relationship with the Lawrence School as a 4K partner site. We are shocked and saddened by the reports from the Waukesha Police Department regarding the investigation of physical abuse at the Lawrence School,” said the school district news release. “We are committed to working with our families to find a new four-year-old kindergarten placement for their children as soon as practicable.”